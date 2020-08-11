Iran Denies Report of Partial Sanctions Removal

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has dismissed reports that part of the foreign sanctions against Iran have been lifted temporarily.

Asked by reporters on Tuesday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi rejected the media reports citing an anonymous source about the temporary removal of part of the so-called non-targeted sanctions on Tehran.

Such comments are unreal fabricated reports whose purpose is not clear, he added.

“It is not unlikely that the failure of the US’ policy of sanctions would be a source of quarrel between Europe and the US, but what relates to the Islamic Republic of Iran is that the US’ unilateral sanctions are illegal and cruel, and according to the JCPOA and the (UNSC) Resolution 2231, the US must remove and nullify the whole sanctions it has re-imposed after its withdrawal from the JCPOA,” Mousavi said.