Iran denies fatality in attack on southern governor’s office 

Hamed Ostovar, Head of the Fasa Judiciary, dismissed rumors circulating about the alleged killing of an individual identified as Mehdi Samavati, stating that such claims are false and constitute misinformation spread by hostile sources.

Commenting on images shared online, Ostovar said that during the attack by a group of individuals on the Fasa governor’s ofice, parts of the building’s glass and the guard post door were damaged.

He added that law enforcement forces intervened promptly, leading to the arrest of four attackers.

According to Ostovar, three police officers were injured during the incident.

He also noted that preliminary investigations indicate that some of those involved in the attack were not residents of Fasa County.

The incident comes amid heightened public tensions, as several Iranian cities have recently witnessed protests driven by rising inflation and the sharp increase in foreign currency exchange rates, which have placed growing pressure on households and businesses across the country.