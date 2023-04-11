Iran Defense Ministry says world will soon witness collapse of Israeli regime

The ministry’s Ideological and Political Organization made the remarks in a Monday statement issued to condemn the Tel Aviv regime’s recent acts of desecration and attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and beating of Palestinian worshipers at the holy site.

“The recent crimes committed by the fake and temporary Zionist regime through desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque … are the sign of this regime’s endless fear and frustration that result from the increasing power of Islam, Muslims and the faithful,” the statement said.

It added, “Such measures represent the regime’s futile and repetitive effort and its threadbare plan to get rid of its profound internal crises. They are also aimed at deceiving and diverting the public opinion … and covering up inefficiency and corruption of the criminal politicians and officials of this regime.”

“The world will soon witness the collapse of the flimsy power of this shaky regime, because [it’s like a spider web in strength and] there is no structure weaker than a spider’s web,” noted the statement.

The statement also called on thinkers, elites, artists and all influential people in addition to nations and governments to condemn Israel’s measures and prevent the repetition of the regime’s crimes and evil acts.

Heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

Israeli forces have wounded and rounded up hundreds of Palestinians during the attacks that have seen a rise since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Illegal Israeli settlers have, meanwhile, been freely violating the compound under the Israeli military and police force’s protection.

Palestinian resistance movements in the nearby Gaza Strip have been warning the regime that it would have to bear the consequences of the flare-up that it has brought about in al-Quds and beyond.

Since the start of the holy month, the Israeli regime has imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers also press ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.

On Thursday, at least 30 rockets were reportedly launched from southern Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation against the Israeli aggression against al-Aqsa.

In a statement, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council strongly condemned the Israeli raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, saying the incessant incursions by Israeli forces into the mosque constitute an act of desecration and aggression against the first qibla of Muslims and Islam’s third holiest site.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said on Sunday that Muslim nations should strengthen cooperation and form a united front against Israel to support the Palestinian people.