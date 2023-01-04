Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Iran reports another death-free day in Covid record

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran remained unchanged at 144,696 with another zero death day over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

However, 113 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 45 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,294 patients out of a total of 7,561,541 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 137 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,159,877 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,567,509 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,444,202 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

