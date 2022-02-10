Thursday, February 10, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iran Daily: New missile display of power at critical time

By IFP Editorial Staff
New missile display of power at critical time
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

The Iranian government’s newspaper “Iran” has described the unveiling of Kheibar Shekan Missile by the armed forces as a display of national power as Vienna talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement reach final and complicated stages.

“[Military] field and diplomacy are advancing shoulder to shoulder and spare no legal and legitimate action to protect the rights of people, whether at the time the Zionists used empty warnings to threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran with military attack or during the current times when Americans are trying to impose meaningless deadlines to force Iran into giving up on [its demand] for full and effective removal of sanctions, under the pretext of time running out,” Iran Daily wrote.

The analysis said the missile adds to the show of power by Iran by the recent Great Prophet drills and simulation of an attack on Israel’s Dimona nuclear site.

Iran unveiled its new ballistic missile dubbed Kheibar Shekan on Wednesday. It is a solid-fueled missile with a range of 1450 kilometers. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which designed the missile, said it is capable of maneuvering before hitting the target to dodge missile defense shields.

Previous articleBiden pledges US support for Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks
Next articleIran police seize around 1k kilograms of illegal drugs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks