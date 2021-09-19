Iran crowned at Asia volleyball championship

Iran have crushed Japan 3-0 (27-25, 25-22 and 31-29) to win the 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball.

Thanks to the win, Iran’s national volleyball team have now regained the first place in Asian volleyball ranking.

A total of 16 teams competed in the 21st Asian Volleyball Championship from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan.

At the end of the competitions, the Iranian coach Behrouz Ataei was introduced as the best coach in Asia, while the Iranian player Saber Kazemi was also named the most valuable player in the competitions.

This was Iran’s fourth win in the Asian championships, while Japan have won the title nine times so far.

Iran and Japan will represent Asia at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia. The 2022 Men’s World Championship will take place from August 26 to September 11.