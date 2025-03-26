IFP ExclusiveInt'l RelationsSelected

Iran’s UN envoy denies destabilizing role in Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amir Saeed Iravani

Iran’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani rejected allegations of Iranian interference in Syria during a Security Council briefing on the Middle East on Tuesday, stating Tehran supports "a Syrian-led political solution" through free elections.

Responding to US accusations against Iran, Iravani stated, “These baseless claims ignore America’s own destabilizing actions, including support for Israeli occupation and terrorist groups.”

Iravani strongly condemned recent attacks in Latakia and Tartus that killed civilians, urging Syrian authorities to protect non-combatants and ensure humanitarian access. He welcomed the Security Council’s March 14 statement demanding accountability.

He slammed Israel’s airstrikes in Syria as a violation of international law and called for withdrawal from occupied Golan Heights.

The diplomat blamed US and EU sanctions for exacerbating Syria’s humanitarian crisis, welcoming partial sanctions relief but demanding complete removal to facilitate reconstruction.

Iravani reiterated Tehran’s readiness to collaborate with international partners to combat extremism.

He endorsed UN-led peace efforts based on Resolution 2254, pointing out that Iran backs a Syrian-led peace process under UN auspices that supports free elections and constitutional reform to foster national unity.

He also hailed Syria’s recent readmission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as progress toward regional stability.

