Saturday, August 23, 2025
Iran criticizes Afghanistan over failure to meet Hirmand water treaty obligations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran has accused Afghanistan of failing to comply with the Hirmand River water-sharing treaty, which obligates Kabul to deliver 820 million cubic meters of water to Iran annually.

Mohammad Javanbakht, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Energy for Water and Wastewater Affairs, said on Saturday that Afghanistan had released only “a little over 100 million cubic meters” of water into Iran’s Chahnimeh reservoirs during the current water year, far below the agreed amount.

“We are in the final month of a water year that has been unprecedentedly dry, with extremely low rainfall,” Javanbakht said, adding that the shortfall has created a “significant gap” between the agreed share and the actual water received.

He emphasized that Iran has been in continuous contact with Afghan officials regarding the issue and will intensify diplomatic efforts in the new water year.

“The pursuit of Iran’s rightful share of Hirmand water is an ongoing process and not limited to a specific period,” he stated.

The Hirmand River treaty, signed in 1973, has been a source of recurring disputes between the two neighbors, particularly during years of drought and water scarcity.

