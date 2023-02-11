Iran reports Covid zero deaths in 24 hours

“A sum of 24 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Saturday, and added, “18 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,565,391.

Fortunately, the deadly virus killed no one in the past 24 hours in the country and the number of the dead stands at 144,779, the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,338,178 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 226 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 55,120,264 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 2 cities are orange, 105 cities are yellow, and 341 cities are blue.