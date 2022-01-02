Iran covid: Number of vaccine doses crosses 120 million

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Sunday showed that 120,003,437 doses have been given since the nationwide vaccination process was rolled out in the summer of 2021 in the country. Over 8 million people have also been triple-vaxxed.

The vaccination campaign has however failed to eliminate Covid deaths and cases though it’s credited with a downward trend in new fatalities and infections. According to the Health Ministry figures on Sunday, 41 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours while 1,510 people tested positive for the disease.

The daily caseload included 294 hospitalizations.

Iran has so far been shielded by the vaccination drive from a highly contagious new variant of Covid known as Omicron.

The strain has brought much of Europe to a standstill. It has also hit the US hard.