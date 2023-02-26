Sunday, February 26, 2023
Iran Covid death toll remains single-digit

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The daily death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran remains single-digit. The Health Ministry figures on Sunday showed that 7 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Seven more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 144,842, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

83 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 47 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,339,205 patients out of a total of 7,567,702 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

273 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,202,405 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,596,790 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,639,548 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

