Iran Covid daily deaths keep falling

Iran’s single-day death toll from Covid 19 keeps falling amid a continuing vaccination campaign across the country.

Iran’s health Ministry announced on Friday 78 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic started to 130,066.

The latest fatalities are the lowest daily death toll since over eight months. Meantime, 3,603 new infections have been logged since Wednesday including 649 hospitalizations.

The latest infections increase the total caseload since the Covid outbreak began in Iran to 6,129,199. Of that figure, 5,908,901 people recovered from the Coronavirus.

Iran’s nationwide inoculation drive has been credited with the downward trend in deaths, infections and hospitalizations countrywide.
The number of Covid vaccine doses administered to Iranians now stands at 106,867,595.

Figures also show 13 provinces across Iran had no or only one fatality from Covid over the past 24 hours.

There are no Coronavirus red zones in Iran either.

Red zones are areas and cities facing the highest risk from the disease. Meanwhile, 22 cities across Iran are orange, 207 yellow and 219 blue. The blue zones are where the risk from Covid is lowest compared with other zones.

