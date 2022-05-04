Iran Covid: Daily death toll becomes single-digit

The Health Ministry also logged 252 new Covid infections, which is the lowest number of new cases of the Coronavirus in over two years.

The new cases included 66 hospitalizations. Many cities across Iran recorded zero deaths and infections.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and infections is attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign as well people’s observance of the health protocols related to the Covid pandemic.

The number of vaccine shots administered so far is inching toward the 150 million mark. There are no red cities or towns in Iran now in terms of risk from Covid.

Red zones are areas where people face the highest threat from the Coronavirus.

A medical official in Iran said the other day given that the pandemic has abated in the country, time is now for Iranians to get their booster, or third, shots to make sure that they have reduced the likelihood of a resurgence of Covid.

He added, “People should definitely not miss this opportunity”.

Iranian authorities have urged people over 70 to get their fourth shots.