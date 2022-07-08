Iran Covid: 7 killed, more than 2k infections

Thursday’s death toll was also 7. But Friday’s caseload stands at 2013, much higher than the 1775 logged a day earlier. The new cases include 228 hospitalizations.

The number of infections have drastically increased compared to several days ago.

Many of the people who are testing positive for Covid these days are contracting two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19.

A Tehran-based virologist says BA.4 and BA.5 are in the early stages of their circulation in Iran.

Accordingly, the sub-variants have undergone many changes compared to previous ones and it takes more research to determine their behavior.

Iranian officials previously lifted Covid-related restrictions, including wearing masks in open aeas. But now they are warning people to not ease health protocols as a new wave of the Coronavirus driven by the new sub-strains could be around the corner.