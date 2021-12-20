Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran Covid: 511,000 more vaccines administered

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran has administered over half a million more doses of coronavirus vaccine over the past day as the number of infections and fatalities remain at record lows.

The Health Ministry said on Monday that a total of over 113,751,000 doses have been administered in Iran, with well over 50 million people fully vaccinated. Over four million people have also received their booster shots.

The latest figures also showed that 41 more people lost their lives to the respiratory disease and nearly 2,400 new cases have been registered over the past 24 hours.

Currently, 53 cities are declared as yellow zones (medium risk) and 395 are blue (very low risk), and no cities are red (very high risk) or orange (high risk).

On Sunday, Iran confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant with health officials urging people to get their booster shots to improve immunity against the new highly contagious strain.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Kamal Heidari said the Omicron infected person was a man who recently returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates.

The Health Ministry announced on Monday that over 18-year-olds, who had their second dose three to four months ago, can get their booster jab.

Iran has suffered five waves of the disease with over 131,000 fatalities. It has now managed to contain the outbreak thanks to an intensified vaccination campaign.

Iran has imported tens of millions of coronavirus jabs over the past months and has stepped up domestic production of Covid-19 shots.

Previous articleIRGC launches joint drills in southern provinces
Next articleTurkey says likely to operate 5 Afghanistan airports

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks