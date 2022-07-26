Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Iran Covid: 41 deaths, over 11k new cases in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
The daily death toll from Covid in Iran has hit a record high in several months with the health ministry’s announcement on Tuesday showing 41 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The daily caseload was 11,035.

The Iranian health ministry has stepped up its vaccination drive to again bring the Covid pandemic under control.

All vaccination centers are working extra hours to inoculate people who have failed to receive their booster shots of the jab.

Iranian authorities are urging people to get their boosters as soon as possible, saying it’s naïve to think Covid is over or will go away.

According to the health ministry, Iran’s total Covid death toll stands at 141,758.

Till some weeks ago, the country experienced zero deaths while dozens of new cases were registered daily.

The worst hit country by the pandemic is the US where the disease has killed nearly a million people.

