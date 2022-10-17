Monday, October 17, 2022
Iran Covid: 370 news cases, 4 killed

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian health ministry figures on Monday showed that 370 people had tested positive for the Covid in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic also increased to 144,523 with 4 more patients killed by the deadly disease.

370 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 69 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,329,344 patients out of a total of 7,554,703 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

124 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,105,758 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,509,157 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,286,948 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

