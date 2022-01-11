Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Iran Covid: 25 killed, 2k new cases registered

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian health Ministry figures on Tuesday showed 25 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also logged 1961 new Covid cases including 292 hospitalizations.

The latest fatalities push to 131,940 the total death toll from the disease since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the whole world.

The total caseload in Iran is 6,210,298. The number of deaths and infections in the country indicates a downward trend in Covid compared with several months ago when hundreds of people died from the disease daily.

This has been attributed by officials to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen the administering of 124,042,534 doses of vaccine to people in Iran. Meanwhile, 11,045,991 people have been triple-vaxxed against Covid.

