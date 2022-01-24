Monday, January 24, 2022
Iran Covid-19 infection cases increase as Omicron spreads

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran is reporting increasing coronavirus infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant fast spreads across the country.

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday that nearly 7,700 new cases of the disease were detected compared with over 5,000 on Sunday.

The ministry also said on Monday that 21 more people lost their lives to the respiratory disease compared with 28 on the previous day.

An intensified national vaccination campaign over the past months saw all Iranian provinces declared blue (very low risk) in recent weeks. Now increasing infections cases have led to dozens of cities being declared yellow (medium risk) and one orange (high risk), but there are no red cities yet.

Iran has administered over 129,000,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far with more than 53,600,000 people fully vaccinated.

Health authorities are asking people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible to prevent another wave of the disease.

Over 14,850,000 people in Iran have so far received their booster shots.

