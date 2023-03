Iran Coronavirus cases hit record high in months

“A sum of 511 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Monday, and added, “250 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,570,743.

“Unfortunately, 9 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 144,902,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,339,796 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 354 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 55,353,921 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that one city is red, 13 cities are orange, 118 cities are yellow, and 316 cities are blue.