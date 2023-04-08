Iran’s Raisi urges convergence in Muslim world to count Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

President Raisi made the remarks in his Friday evening phone talk with President Erdogan during which he congratulated the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iranian president condemned the recent Zionist regime’s aggressive moves in Al Aqsa Mosque, and its extension into Syria and Lebanon, and asked for greater proximity among Islamic countries to counter that regime’s aggressions.

He referred to the criminal acts of the Israeli regime against the Palestinians, and especially the Muslims who were praying in Al Aqsa Mosque.

The president asked for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to study ways to counter the notorious acts of the Zionist regime.

President Raisi emphasized the need to respect the territorial integrity of the regional countries, and said that the best way to counter terrorist and separatist moves is supporting the national sovereignty of regional countries.

President Erdogan, for his part, felicitated the coming of Ramadan month, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s humanitarian aids to Turkey’s quake victims, and condemned the recent Zionist regime aggressive moves in Al Aqsa Mosque and against the oppressed Palestinian people.

Erdogan stated that he agreed with President Raisi on need for greater proximity among Islamic countries in the framework of the OIC for the purpose.