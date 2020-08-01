Iran Congratulates Switzerland on National Day, Calls for Enhanced Ties

Iran’s president has, in a message, congratulated his Swiss counterpart on the occasion of Swiss National Day.

In his message to Simonetta Sommaruga, the head of the Federal Council of the Swiss Confederation, Rouhani “wholeheartedly congratulated her as well as the government and people of that country on Swiss National Day.”

“On the threshold of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Swiss Confederation, I believe friendly and age-old relations between the two countries will further expand by tapping into the diverse potentialities for cooperation within the framework of a roadmap for ties,” he added.

He also asked God Almighty to bestow success and health upon his Swiss counterpart, and prosperity upon the Swiss government and people.

The Swiss National Day is the national holiday of Switzerland, set on 1 August. Although the founding of the Swiss Confederacy was first celebrated on this date in 1891 and annually since 1899, it has only been an official holiday since 1994