Iran Congratulates Lebanon on Anniversary of 33-Day War

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent separate messages to his Lebanese counterpart and the secretary-general of the Hezbollah movement to congratulate them on the anniversary of the country’s victory in its 33-day war against Israeli aggressors in 2006.

Zarif, who is in Beirut on an official visit, offered congratulations to the Lebanese nation and government in his separate messages to Charbel Wehbe and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

About 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, lost their lives during the 33-day war waged by Israel against Lebanon.

According to the 629-page Winograd Report by the Israeli regime, Hezbollah fighters involved in defending Lebanon against the Israeli war defeated the enemy and Tel Aviv was compelled to withdraw without having achieved any of its objectives.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the 2006 war, calls on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.