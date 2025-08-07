Thursday, August 7, 2025
Iran confiscates large US-made arms smuggled by groups linked to Mossad

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iran’s Intelligence Department in Sistan and Balouchestan province announced the seizure of the largest shipment of US-made weapons discovered in southeastern Iran to date smuggled by groups linked to Israel's Mossad.

According to officials, over 210 military-grade firearms were confiscated in three separate operations conducted over the past two weeks.

This brings the total number of weapons seized since late February to more than 1,000 in six coordinated operations.

Authorities stated that a significant portion of the arms were manufactured in the US and had been smuggled into Iran via neighboring countries by agents affiliated with Israeli spy agency, Mossad, and terrorist groups aiming to destabilize the region and carry out acts of sabotage.

The Iranian intelligence operatives successfully thwarted the infiltration at border entry points, preventing a serious threat to national security.

Officials stressed that the networks involved have been dismantled and their plans disrupted.

