Iran Confirms over 2,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

The new spokesperson of Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 2,095 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 175,927.

In her first press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 74 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,425.

The spokesman said 138,457 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,639 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 1,128,601 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.