Iran Confirms 87 New COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 87 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 56,973.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 5,917 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,342,134.

So far, Lari added, 1,131,883 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,272 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 8,634,553 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 10 cities in Mazandaran province including Sari, Amol, Fereydounkenar, Qaemshahr, Neka, Tonekabon, Ramsar, Babol, Juybar, and Savadkuh are in the “red” zone, 23 cities are in the “orange” zone, 163 are in the “yellow” zone, and 252 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.