Iran Confirms 1,234 New Cases of Coronavirus, 17 More Deaths

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that the new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours increase the total number of infections to 4,747.

The death toll has also increased to 124, 17 of whom died in the past 24 hours.

913 people have also recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospital.

The 4,747 confirmed cases so far include in 1,413 in Tehran, 523 in Qom, 424 in Gilan, 388 in Isfahan, 302 in Alborz, 301 in Mazandaran, 228 in Markazi, 176 in Qazvin, 89 in Khorasan Razavi, 81 in Fars, 75 in East Azarbaijan, 63 in Khuzestan, 114 in Semnan, 104 in Golestan, 80 in Lorestan, 40 in Ardabil, 27 in Kermanshah, 21 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 25 in Kerman, 42 in Kurdistan, 23 in Hamadan, 18 in South Khorasan, 50 in Zanjan, 19 in Hormozgan, 13 in Ilam, 11 in West Azarbaijan, 14 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 57 in Yazd, 5 in Bushehr, 3 in North Khorasan, and 6 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.