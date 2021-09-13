Iran condemns West’s double standard on Israeli nukes

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has blasted the West’s double standard in dealing with Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

“The Zionist regime is an illegitimate entity that has turned into a base for terror and state terrorism and has created a dangerous situation for the region and the world. This regime is sitting on hundreds of atomic warheads, has an active military nuclear program, has always refused to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, has rejected any international monitoring regime in this field and has rejected the safeguards agreement,” Khatibzadeh stated during his weekly press briefing on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the West has employed a very shameful double standard. They (the West) not only exert no pressure on the regime to disarm, they have provided this illegitimate regime, as their darling, with all their resources to violate international law and permanently threaten the region and the world,” Khatibzadeh stated.

He said the Israeli regime is in no position to make statements about signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The foreign ministry spokesman also said Iran and other regional countries want the Middles East to be free from nuclear weapons, slamming the United States for blocking efforts to create such a zone.

Khatibzade said the Islamic republic will continue to push for a nuclear-weapons free zone in the region.

Israel has West Asia’s only arsenal of atomic arms. The regime has recently intensified its threats against Iran, with its military chief saying it has prepared plans for striking the Islamic Republic.

Iran has warned of a crushing response to any attack on its soil.