Iran Condemns US Blacklisting of Yemen’s Ansarullah

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US’ move to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah as a foreign terrorist organization, urging the new American administration to nullify its predecessor’s act.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned the designation of Ansarullah as what the US government has called a terrorist organization.

“Such a move would aggravate the most catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the current century and obstruct the course of ongoing efforts for the political settlement of Yemen’s crisis,” he warned.

The spokesman also noted that the US State Department’s blacklisting of Ansarullah in the final days of Donald Trump’s administration, which created regional and international tensions, has been rejected by the world community and the international circles, saying only a few warmongers have welcomed the move.

“If the new US administration seeks to reconsider the (previous administration’s) failed policy on Yemen crisis, it will be necessary for it to nullify that measure (blacklisting of Ansarullah) and develop a realistic view of the realities on the ground in Yemen,” Khatibzadeh stated.

The Iranian spokesperson finally called for the termination of political and military support for Saudi Arabia and its self-proclaimed coalition, including a ban on the arms sales to Saudis by certain countries, such as the United States.