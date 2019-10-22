Iran Condemns Trump’s Excessive Use of US Power

He made the remarks in an address to the first edition of the International Conference on Unilateralism and International Law at the Allameh Tabataba’i University of Tehran.

In his Monday speech, Zarif deplored the incumbent US administration’s policy of excessive use of its power, noting, “Sanction is not different from war and economic terrorism, but the independent nations’ response is strengthening the relations and arrangements among themselves, which is fortunately being bolstered, particularly in the field of economic interaction.”

Foreign Minister Zarif explicated the current situation in the world affected by unilateralism and its adverse consequences.

“In our era, multilateralism is no more an option, but has turned into a necessity,” he added.

Highlighting the international community’s definite need for multilateralism, the Iranian foreign minister said, “Due to the excessive use of power and its reluctance to interact with the other actors, unilateralism has no chance of survival in the long term.”