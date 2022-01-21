Iran condemns terror attack in Lahore, Pakistan

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with those affected by the incident, the families of the victims and the brotherly government of Pakistan.

Khatibzadeh said such acts of terror once again highlight the need to fight terrorist groups in order to establish peace and stability in the region.

The terrorist attack, a bombing, happened in a crowded bazaar on Thursday in Lahore. The explosion killed 2 people and wounded dozens more.

A newly formed separatist group from southwestern Baluchistan Province claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier condemned the bombing in a statement