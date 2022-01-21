Friday, January 21, 2022
type here...
PoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran condemns terror attack in Lahore, Pakistan

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned a terrorist attack that killed and wounded a number of Pakistani citizens in the city of Lahore.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with those affected by the incident, the families of the victims and the brotherly government of Pakistan.

Khatibzadeh said such acts of terror once again highlight the need to fight terrorist groups in order to establish peace and stability in the region.

The terrorist attack, a bombing, happened in a crowded bazaar on Thursday in Lahore. The explosion killed 2 people and wounded dozens more.

A newly formed separatist group from southwestern Baluchistan Province claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier condemned the bombing in a statement

Previous articleRaisi: Iran, Russia can join forces to break US dollar’s dominance
Next articleIran, Russia, China hold joint naval drill

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks