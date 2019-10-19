Iran Condemns Mosque Attack in Afghanistan

In a statement on Friday, Mousavi offered condolences to and expressed sympathy with the Afghan government and nation, especially the families of the victims of the barbaric act.

“This act of terror and targeting defenceless worshippers who were saying their Friday prayers at mosque shows the nasty nature and vicious goals of terrorists to sow discord among Muslim people of Afghanistan and add fuel to the fire of insecurity and instability in this Muslim neighbouring country,” he said.

At least 62 worshippers were killed and more than 100 injured in bomb explosions at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

The spokesman for Nangarhar’s provincial governor, Attaullah Khogyani, said there were multiple blasts from explosives placed inside the mosque in the Jawdara area of Haska Mena district, around 50 kilometers from the provincial capital Jalalabad.

He added that the roof of the mosque had completely caved in.

“The number of casualties may rise as the rescue team and people are working to bring out the bodies from the rubble,” said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council in Nangarhar.

Witnesses said the roof of the mosque had fallen through after the “loud” explosion. Some 350 worshippers were inside at the time, local resident Omar Ghorzang told AFP.

Malik Mohammadi Gul Shinwari, a tribal elder from the area, said that the mosque had been destroyed.

“It was a heartbreaking scene I witnessed,” Shinwari told Reuters.