Iran condemns Israeli assault on Palestinian journalist’s funeral procession

“How one can expect the bloodthirsty regime of Israel, which targets journalists with direct live fire, to respect their dead bodies!?,” Kazem Gharibabadi said in a tweet.

“This regime, while enjoying the backing of the United States for the past decades, has increased its heinous crimes and will continue to do so with no end in sight, unless the international community stands against it firmly.”

On Friday, Israeli forces attacked people carrying the al-Jazeera journalist’s coffin as thousands of Palestinians took part in her funeral procession in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The assault on people carrying the coffin was such that the casket almost fell to the ground.

Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.