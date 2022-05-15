Sunday, May 15, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLegalHuman RightsWorldMiddle EastSelected

Iran condemns Israeli assault on Palestinian journalist’s funeral procession

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israeli assault on Palestinian journalist’s funeral procession

The secretary of the Iranian Judiciary’s Human Rights Headquarters has condemned Israel’s vicious attack on participants in the funeral of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“How one can expect the bloodthirsty regime of Israel, which targets journalists with direct live fire, to respect their dead bodies!?,” Kazem Gharibabadi said in a tweet.

“This regime, while enjoying the backing of the United States for the past decades, has increased its heinous crimes and will continue to do so with no end in sight, unless the international community stands against it firmly.”

On Friday, Israeli forces attacked people carrying the al-Jazeera journalist’s coffin as thousands of Palestinians took part in her funeral procession in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The assault on people carrying the coffin was such that the casket almost fell to the ground.

Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks