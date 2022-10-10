Iran says committed to nuclear talks, rejects ‘blackmail’

Kanaani told reporters on Monday Iran is ready for a deal if its basic interests are guaranteed.

He however warned that Iran will firmly stand up against any move by the US and other Western governments to blackmail the Iranian people.

Kanaani then criticized Western countries for their stance on the recent unrest and riots in Iran.

He said those countries that are critical of Iran let violent people attack Iranian embassies in their capitals.

The foreign ministry spokesman advised the Western governments to give up their “hypocritical stance”, adding that Iran only protects its citizens against “rioting”.

Elsewhere in his comments, Kanaani responded to a question about continued tension between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia and their territorial disputes.

He said Iran believes that all international borders must be respected and that the Islamic Republic will not accept any change of borders at the expense of its national interests.

Kanaani noted that Tehran supports negotiated settlement of all disputes and believes the best solution to such differences is dialog and diplomacy.