Monday, February 7, 2022
Iran commander: New strategic missile to be unveiled soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Develops Its Space Program While Keeping Low Profile: IRGC
The commander of the Aerospace Unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, has said the IRGC will unveil a new strategic missile in the near future.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, was speaking during a Monday ceremony in which commanders of the armed forces reaffirmed their allegiance to the cause of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini.

He added that the missile was made a long time ago and was given to the IRGC’s combat organization. Iran has been steadily beefing up its military deterrence over the past years amid repeated threats of war by adversaries, most notably the US and the Zionist regime.

A key component of Iran’s military might is its missile program. The country has built many types of projectiles with some having a range of 2,000 kilometers, which put all parts of occupied Palestine within the reach of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces in the event of a war.

Iran has also boosted its air defense systems. The country’s anti-aircraft weapons such its missile shields have made the country’s airspace nearly impenetrable.

