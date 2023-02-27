Top Iran commander: Enemies turned to hybrid war after numerous defeats

“Mainstream media are now under the control of enemies. Enemies have lately waged a hybrid war [against the Islamic Republic] after they suffered successive defeats. Media outlets, therefore, play a significant and integral role throughout this campaign and are widely employed for that purpose,” Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani said in a ceremony in the capital Tehran in commemoration of martyrs of pro-resistance media outlets.

He added, “Thank God, the resistance front and pro-resistance media outlets, irrespective of all strict limitations, have managed to improve their capabilities day by day through diligent endeavors and strong determination. Pro-resistance media have well showcased the splendor of the resistance front, and have proven that insistence on preserving and promoting religious values is an obligation arising from God’s and Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon Him) commands.”

The Quds Force commander went on to dispel the conventional and misguided notion that in order for a party to emerge victorious in a war, it needs more sophisticated weapons and greater financial resources.

“The global arrogance, led by the United States and the Zionist regime, has misinformed the world public opinion by alleging that whoever has more weapons, equipment and assets in a war would emerge as the winner. They are propagating the idea due to the fact that they make money out of arms deals,” Qa’ani stated.

“They used to wage wars across the globe in order to sell weapons. All those who once claimed weapons and military gear would determine the fate of battles now admit that those who put on more resistance throughout a war come out victorious in the end,” the chief commander of the IRGC Quds Force continued.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Army chief said enemies had resorted to a hybrid war against the Islamic establishment after they were dealt heavy blows by the Iranian nation and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“By adopting different plots and strategies in recent years, the enemies have been trying to block the path of the Islamic Revolution and deal a blow to the Islamic Republic,” Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi noted.

“However, with people’s resistance and the Leader’s wise leadership, the enemies’ plots have failed one after another. Therefore, relying on psychological and media operations, they have organized an extensive hybrid war against the [Iranian] nation and the Islamic establishment,” he added.