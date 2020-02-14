Iran, China FMs Hold Talks in Munich

The ministers of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and China have exchanged views on the JCPOA, West Asia issues, the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the Ukrainian plane crash.
During the Friday meeting, which was held on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif praised the Chinese administration for its management of coronavirus case and thanked the Chinese government for helping Iranian students leave Wuhan.
The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also thanked the Islamic Republic for its cooperation in this regard.