Sunday, June 2, 2024
Iran summons China’s ambassador over islands dispute statement

By IFP Media Wire
Persian Gulf

Iran’s Foreign Ministry called in China’s ambassador in Tehran on Sunday after Beijing once again supported the ‘baseless’ claims by neighboring Arab states’ over three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

Citing the special and privileged relations between Iran and China, the Director General of the Persian Gulf Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mohammad Alibak, stressed that Tehran expects Beijing to respect its national sovereignty over the trio islands and correct its stance.

Iran’s protest came after China renewed its support for the UAE’s claim over the three Iranian islands of the Lesser Tunb, the Greater Tunb and Abu Musa in a final statement of a joint meeting.

The Chinese envoy said he would inform Beijing of Iran’s protest.

