Iran Can Easily Enrich Uranium Up to 90 Percent: Spokesman

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the country has the capacity to enrich uranium up to the purity level of 90 percent.

“We have made so much progress that we can easily produce enriched uranium at any level, even beyond this (20-percent) purity level, up to 40 percent, 60 percent, and 90 percent,” Behrouz Kamalvandi told reporters Thursday.

“The text of the Parliament’s legislation allows the (Atomic Energy) Organization to go beyond 20 percent if there is a need for it in the country,” he noted.

“We are studying other fields (to see if there is such a need). We have this capacity today. That is, if we decide right now to produce enriched uranium with a purity of beyond 20 percent, we can easily do it.

We are now studying the possible areas of need,” he added.