Iran calls on E3 to act ‘responsibly’ amid ‘snapback’ threats

In a joint phone call with the E3 counterparts and the EU’s foreign policy chief, the Iranian foreign minister warned that triggering the so-called snapback mechanism would undermine diplomacy and unnecessarily escalate tensions.

Araghchi said the European push to restore the previously lifted UN Security Council sanctions lacked any “legal or logical basis,” especially given Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Iranian minister added Tehran has developed a clear framework for fulfilling its safeguards obligations under the new circumstances, following the US-Israeli acts of aggression.

Tehran, Araghchi stated, has employed a responsible approach and expects international recognition of the value of its constructive behavior.

“It is now up to the other side to seize this opportunity to continue the diplomatic path and prevent an avoidable crisis.”

He also urged the E3 to demonstrate a genuine commitment to diplomacy rather than yielding to actors who disregard international law.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s readiness to pursue a fair and balanced solution that protects mutual interests. However, he underscored, this requires a responsible stance on the part of the European powers.

“Achieving such a goal requires a responsible and independent approach from the three European countries and refraining from being influenced by actors who show no regard for diplomacy or the principles and norms of international law.”

The phone call concluded with an exchange of proposals aimed at sustaining diplomatic momentum.

The ‘snapback’ is the 2015 nuclear deal’s dispute resolution mechanism, under which parties who believe Iran has dishonored its commitments can move to restore six previous Iran-related Security Council resolutions adopted between 2006 and 2010.

The European parties have accused Iran of non-compliance over its decision to reduce commitments in response to the US withdrawal from the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran argues that the E3 cannot invoke the mechanism as they first violated the agreement by refusing to compensate for the US withdrawal, which prompted Iran to reduce its commitments.