Iran cabinet gives confidence vote to Khuzestan chief

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Sadegh Khalilian has been approved as the new governor-general of Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Iran’s cabinet chaired by President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi convened on Sunday and gave a vote of confidence to the proposed governor-general of Khuzestan.

Khalilian who is a former agriculture minister holds a PhD in natural resource economics. He replaces Qasem Soleimani Dashtaki.

Khuzestan was in recent months the scene of protests over severe water shortage, triggered by the worst drought in decades.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

