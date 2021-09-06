Iran cabinet gives confidence vote to Khuzestan chief

Sadegh Khalilian has been approved as the new governor-general of Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Iran’s cabinet chaired by President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi convened on Sunday and gave a vote of confidence to the proposed governor-general of Khuzestan.

Khalilian who is a former agriculture minister holds a PhD in natural resource economics. He replaces Qasem Soleimani Dashtaki.

Khuzestan was in recent months the scene of protests over severe water shortage, triggered by the worst drought in decades.