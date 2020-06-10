Iran Blasts Republican-Initiated Sanctions Bill

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff has denounced a plan from Republicans in the US Congress to introduce an unprecedented sanctions bill against Tehran, advising them to devise a plan instead to address “structural racism” in the US.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Mahmoud Vaezi took a swipe at the US Republicans for working on a bill that would purportedly include the largest punitive measures introduced against Iran in the Congress’ history.

“Instead of introducing a comprehensive plan for sanctions against the Iranian nation, Republicans in the US Congress had better think of preparing a bill to address the structural injustice and racism in the US and ensure calm and security for that country’s nation,” he said.

He wrote the message in reaction to a report that Republicans in Congress are set to introduce an unprecedented sanctions bill against Iran on Wednesday.

The office of Congressman Joe Wilson, one of the proposal’s sponsors, confirmed to The National that it will include 140 initiatives against Iran, as well as tightening the pressure on Russia and China to ramp up their action against Tehran.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, it would target an estimated $70 million of annual security aid to Lebanon and sanctions waivers granted to Iraq that allow it to sell electricity to Iran.

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) is behind the proposal, which has 147 members in the House on board, including RSC chair Mike Johnson.

So far, no Democrats have come in support of the bill, and their party controls the majority in the US House of Representatives.