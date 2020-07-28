Iran Begins Final Phase of Major War Games in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has commenced the final phase of major military drills codenamed “The Great Prophet 14.”

The war games underway in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz involve naval and aerospace forces of the IRGC.

The military exercises span Hormozgan province, the west of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf all the way into the heart of the country. The war games feature land, sea, air and space drills.

In the final phase of the maneuvres, missile, vessel and drone units of the IRGC’s Naval Force as well as the missile, drone and radar units of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division carry out operations and drills.

The exercises feature combat operations against the position of the mock enemy and mine-laying drills as well as operation to cut off the communications lines of the mock enemy. Choppers will also conduct rocket operations and fire coast-to-sea missiles.

During the military exercises, the war game region is being monitored for the first time using images sent by the Iranian Noor satellite.

The versatile Iranian-made Noor satellite was successfully put into orbit on April 22, 2020. Noor is Iran’s first military satellite.

