Iran’s attacks so far against Israel just a warning, punitive military operations to follow: Top general

Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, the newly-elected Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, in a televised message, said the operations carried out so far since Friday have served as a deterrent warning, and the actual punitive operations will be executed soon.

He said the Zionist regime, in an act of aggression disguised as military goals, has in recent days attacked the people of Iran, including women, children and the elderly.

He said the regime has disregarded all recognized international laws, and after killing some 300 journalists in Gaza and Lebanon, has now launched a savage assault on the media professionals of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to silence the voice of truth.

“The great nation of Iran, as history shows, has never bowed to any aggression, and, while standing firm against this savage act, will make the Zionist regime pay for its crimes, God willing,” he declared.

“By God’s power, the martyrdom of our dear compatriots, scientists and commanders of the armed forces, will only strengthen our resolve to carry out a punishing reprisal.”

Major General Mousavi further stated that so far, since Friday, the IRGC aerospace force and the air-defense Headquarters, are at the front line with support from the Army, the IRGC, the Law-Enforcement Command and the Ministry of Defense, and together they have “inflicted heavy blows on the enemy by striking sensitive and vital targets.”

However, he added that the operations conducted so far have only been a warning for deterrence, the punitive operations will be carried out shortly.

He also warned the settlers of the occupied territories, especially Tel Aviv and Haifa, to immediately leave these areas to save their lives and “not sacrifice themselves to Netanyahu’s animalistic desires.”

“Let the free peoples of the world rest assured: the great nation of Iran, led by its armed forces, will avenge the blood of the martyrs—God willing, by His power,” he declared.