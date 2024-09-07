Iran’s atomic chief: Tehran has no hidden nuclear program

Mohammad Eslami noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, itself has confirmed that there is no diversion in Iran’s atomic program toward non-peaceful purposes.

Eslami added that Iran’s foreign adversaries opened a nuclear dossier for the country over 20 gears ago and their claims that Tehran has a hidden nuclear program are merely aimed at pressuring the IAEA.

The director of the Iranian atomic body then spoke about the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries including the US as well as about Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement and is reinstatement of sanctions against Tehran.

Eslami slammed the anti-Iran sanctions as an “economic war”, saying despite the sanctions and pressures as well as the US claims that the Islamic Republic will not see the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the nation is very strong.

Eslami underlined that a country that went back on its commitments under the nuclear deal cannot set conditions and must be held to account, in an apparent reference to the US.

In other remarks, the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran criticized the EU trio consisting of Britain, France and Germany, for failing to live up to their commitments under the nuclear deal.