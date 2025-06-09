Iran atomic chief defends nuclear fuel production amid international scrutiny

In an interview with Al-Araby TV, Eslami criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing it of losing credibility by acting under US influence.

“No country can pursue nuclear energy without fuel,” he stated. “We need enriched uranium for our reactors. This is a sovereign right and part of our legal commitments under the NPT and IAEA safeguards.”

Eslami denounced “double standards,” pointing to the US expanding its own nuclear capacity while pressuring Iran to halt enrichment.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is transparent, with nearly 130 IAEA inspectors monitoring its facilities. “We have no secret program. We operate under the law.”

Highlighting Iran’s domestic capabilities, he added that radioisotope production benefits over a million patients annually. “Why should public health suffer due to political pressure?” he asked.

Eslami concluded that Iran’s nuclear path is “irreversible,” guided by self-reliance, national expertise, and legal obligations.