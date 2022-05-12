Iran Atomic chief hails progress in heavy water technology

“The enemies launched an intense campaign against Iran’s peaceful activities in the heavy water sector and wanted Iran not to be active in this area. Fortunately, we were able to continue to move forward on the path to achieving heavy water and its derivatives, regardless of Western pressure,” Eslami said in a specialized seminar on the role of radiopharmaceuticals in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer on Thursday.

The Iranian atomic chief said: “Heavy water is a very large and important gateway in the process of molecular and atomic engineering, the derivatives of heavy water can provide great achievements in the field of health and industries. They (the enemies) do not want our country to create strategic scientific and technical capacities to be among the world powers.”

“We possess all the capacities of the nuclear fuel cycle and with the scientific, research and industrial capacities that we have created, we are serving human health. We have provided 50 types of radiopharmaceuticals to medical centers for diagnosis, alleviation and treatment,” Eslami added.

A few days ago, the Iranian nuclear chief said the country is aiming to attract investment worth 50 billion dollars in its nuclear sector over the next 15 years.

He explained that the development of nuclear technology can improve all areas of people’s daily lives, including health, food, medicine, agriculture, industry and energy.