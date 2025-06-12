Iran atomic chief: Advanced centrifuges ready to start enrichment in new site

Eslami confirmed that the new site has already been constructed and is located in a secure, impenetrable location. Installation of advanced centrifuges—replacing previously decommissioned first-generation machines—will begin immediately, with enrichment operations to commence as soon as setup is underway.

The site is designed to be immune from potential sabotage or attack.

He emphasized that Iran had promptly notified the IAEA following the resolution’s adoption and would proceed in line with national interests.

The move, he asserted, reflects Iran’s refusal to remain passive while the U.S. and three European powers (UK, France, Germany), under alleged Zionist influence, manipulate the IAEA for political leverage.

Eslami also criticized Western media—specifically Reuters—for distorting facts about Iran’s nuclear commitments.

He reiterated that Iran cannot be expected to uphold its JCPOA obligations unilaterally while the other parties continue to violate theirs by maintaining and expanding sanctions.