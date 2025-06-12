IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iran atomic chief: Advanced centrifuges ready to start enrichment in new site

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, announced that Iran is prepared to activate its third uranium enrichment facility in response to the latest IAEA Board of Governors resolution, calling it a reaction to what he termed an “unlawful and extremist” political move by Western powers.

Eslami confirmed that the new site has already been constructed and is located in a secure, impenetrable location. Installation of advanced centrifuges—replacing previously decommissioned first-generation machines—will begin immediately, with enrichment operations to commence as soon as setup is underway.
The site is designed to be immune from potential sabotage or attack.

He emphasized that Iran had promptly notified the IAEA following the resolution’s adoption and would proceed in line with national interests.
The move, he asserted, reflects Iran’s refusal to remain passive while the U.S. and three European powers (UK, France, Germany), under alleged Zionist influence, manipulate the IAEA for political leverage.

Eslami also criticized Western media—specifically Reuters—for distorting facts about Iran’s nuclear commitments.
He reiterated that Iran cannot be expected to uphold its JCPOA obligations unilaterally while the other parties continue to violate theirs by maintaining and expanding sanctions.

