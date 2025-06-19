IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran arrests Israeli agents operating explosive drones near Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iranian security forces have arrested multiple agents linked to the Zionist regime who were operating explosive micro-drones in the deserts surrounding Tehran, according to the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, commonly known as FARAJA.

The suspects were apprehended with a cache of equipment, including remote-control systems, bombs, and the drones themselves, which were reportedly intended for sabotage operations.

In a separate incident, police in North Khorasan Province detained an individual in the city of Ashkhaneh who had been photographing sensitive sites, including a wheat silo, flour factory, and strategic facilities.

Meanwhile, Tehran police discovered a suspicious vehicle in the western part of the capital carrying a large number of kamikaze micro-drones. The driver, identified as an operative of Israel’s Mossad, was taken into custody.

