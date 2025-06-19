Iran arrests Israeli agents operating explosive drones near Tehran

The suspects were apprehended with a cache of equipment, including remote-control systems, bombs, and the drones themselves, which were reportedly intended for sabotage operations.

In a separate incident, police in North Khorasan Province detained an individual in the city of Ashkhaneh who had been photographing sensitive sites, including a wheat silo, flour factory, and strategic facilities.

Meanwhile, Tehran police discovered a suspicious vehicle in the western part of the capital carrying a large number of kamikaze micro-drones. The driver, identified as an operative of Israel’s Mossad, was taken into custody.