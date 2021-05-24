Iran Army to Hold Massive Air Defence Drills in Isfahan

The Iranian Army will start its “Sky Shield 2021” air defence drills on Tuesday in the central province of Isfahan.

Deputy Chief of Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, who will command the joint drills, says electronic warfare units of the Army Ground Force, Air Force, Navy, and Air Defence will take part in the massive drills.

According to Sayyari, Sky Shield 2021 will be the Army’s most practical joint drills of the past years on electronic warfare.

In these wargames, the Iranian armed forces will practice their electronic defence capabilities against MAVs and combat drones, countering the infiltration of drones and smart MAVs, and the operation of interception and cyber-defence, Sayyari added.